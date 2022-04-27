Mercedes sees rise in earnings in Q1, confirms 2022 guidance

Mercedes-Benz saw a rise in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 5.2 billion euros ($5.54 billion) in the first quarter even as deliveries fell 10%, with high prices making up for supply chain troubles.

The premium carmaker confirmed its guidance for the year, expecting an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.5 - 13% in the cars division, but warned worsening effects of the war, COVID-19 lockdowns and semiconductor shortages could alter its outlook.

