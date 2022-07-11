US Markets

Mercedes sales slump in Q2 as chip crisis continues

Ilona Wissenbach Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Mercedes-Benz sales fell sharply in the second quarter, hampered by supply issues and coronavirus-related lockdown measures in China, the carmaker said on Monday.

The automaker delivered 490,000 fewer passenger cars from April to June compared with the same period last year, a decrease of 16%, it said.

Sales in Asia fell 20%, due mainly to lockdown measures, while sales in Europe were down 10% and North America saw a dip of 3% in the second quarter of 2022.

The carmaker added that demand remained high, particularly for luxury models such as the Maybach and the electric cars in the EQ model series.

