News & Insights

US Markets

Mercedes sales rise in Q2 on top-end, electric vehicles

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

July 11, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, July 11 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz Group MBGn.DE sales in the second quarter rose 6% year-on-year - a total of 515,700 vehicles - on the back of demand for all-electric and top-end vehicles, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Sales grew in all the carmaker's main regions - Europe, Asia and North America - with deliveries in Germany up 23%, while China was up by 12% and the United States by 6%.

In the rest of the world, second-quarter sales fell 12% to 20,700 vehicles.

Electric vehicles conitnued to be the main growth driver in the quarter, with passenger cars sales growing 123%, to reach 56,300 units.

The top-end segment - which includes models such as AMG, Maybach and G-class - also posted solid growth of 12% for the period.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.