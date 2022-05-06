Mercedes Races Into NFTs With New F1 Art

Speeding into the Miami Grand Prix this weekend are Mercedes’ new NFTs, which will be featured on the rear wings of the Mercedes team’s F1 vehicle. After displaying these new NFTs on the car during the race, Mercedes plans to auction off these rear wings along with the NFTs they are adorned with. Will NFTs make a big splash in the F1 scene, or will they speed by unnoticed by most fans?

F1 NFTs are here

In this new initiative by Mercedes, the car conglomerate is engaging in the world of non-fungible tokens in a big way, hoping to use them to jump-start a new wave of excitement for F1 racing fans by engaging with them like never before. The special NFT art featured on the vehicle’s rear wings are unique designs from artist Mad Dog Jones. Along with the auction of these groundbreaking NFTs, Mercedes plans to give out 2,500 free NFT “ticket stubs” at the majority of races, along with a 1,000 limited edition NFT mint at a few select races. As it is unclear which races will hand out these tokens, fans will want to be sure they don't miss a single race if they want to get their hands on the latest trend in F1 racing memorabilia.

NFTs in future events

With Mercedes showing off its NFT art on F1 cars, this could spark a new type of NFT branding for the world of high-speed racing. With so many brands placing the names of their products on cars that are entered into races of all kinds, we may end up seeing certain forward-thinking sponsorships that display other NFTs on racing vehicles. Crypto companies have already begun sponsoring F1 races, and NFTs could soon become commonplace in famous locations like Daytona and other types of races. This could boost the popularity of NFTs even further, as it will give racing fans a new reason to get interested in the world of digital collectibles.

The bottom line

As Mercedes prepares to show the world its newest NFT innovation, the world of F1 fandom could change drastically. The Mercedes team will be one to keep an eye on, both during the race and in the NFT space afterward. The commercial success of this venture could bring about a revolution for racing sponsorships, as well as a new category of popular NFTs in the form of F1 racing. Fans who want to support their favorite race teams will want to ensure they are ready to acquire the latest NFTs from Mercedes and beyond.

Interested in NFT investment, but don’t have a good wallet for them? Check out our guide to the best NFT wallets for the best ways to store your hard-earned collectibles!

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.