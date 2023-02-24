Mercedes plans to sell auto driving assistant "Drive Pilot" in China - Spiegel

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes MBGn.DE plans to start selling its "Drive Pilot" automated driving system in China though its immediate focus is expanding sales in the United States, Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer.

The carmaker has applied for a licence in Beijing.

