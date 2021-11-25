Mercedes plans to build new electric model in China - Handelsblatt

Contributors
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz is planning to build a new electric vehicle model in China from 2024 - the first new model made exclusively in China, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources close to the company.

If sales are successful, the model could be exported to other markets, Handelsblatt reported, adding that a final decision was still underway.

Daimler was not immediately available for comment, and declined to comment to Handelsblatt.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Victoria Waldersee)

