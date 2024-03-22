Mercedes (MBGAF) Recalls 116k Vehicles Due to Risk of Fire

Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF is recalling around 116,000 vehicles because of a loose 48-volt ground connection beneath the front passenger seat, which increases the risk of fire due to potential overheating.



Per the National High Traffic Safety Administration (“NHTSA”) filing, Mercedes-AMG GLE53 and GLE63 from model year 2021-2024, GLS63 from model year 2021-2023, Mercedes-Benz GLE350 from model year 2023-2024 and GLE450 from model year 2020-2024 will be affected by the recall.



Other vehicles that are included in the recall, according to NHTSA, are Mercedes-Benz GLE580 from model year 2020-2023, GLS450 from model year 2019-2023, GLS580 from model year 2020-2023 and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 from model year 2021-2023.



MBGAF has not received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the defect. The automaker will start notifying customers on May 14, 2024.



Per the automaker, mechanical work in the vicinity of the manufacturing process could have caused loose wiring. However, the automaker has been unable to establish a definitive link to this effect. Mercedes estimates that 100% of the vehicles covered in the recall may be affected by the loose connection issue.



Per the recall document, drivers will not receive any alert from the vehicle unless the connection has already become loose. In such instances, the vehicle might display an alert in the instrument cluster concerning the 48-volt power supply.



The owners of the vehicles can take the affected vehicle to a dealership, where the dealer will inspect and tighten the wiring for free.



Last month, the automaker recalled more than 105,000 GLE and GLS vehicles due to defective transmission. In the same month, it recalled around 32,000 vehicles with defective fuses. The German automaker recently recalled another 250,000 vehicles with defective fuses.



Per NHTSA, MBGAF recalled 478,175 vehicles last year in the United States. It recalled more than 23.7 million vehicles in total from all the manufacturers.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MBGAF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, Toyota Motor Corporation TM and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. ALSN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests year-over-year growth of 4.3% and 67.7%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 have moved up by a penny in the past seven days. The EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 12 cents in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 10% and 73.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved $1.30 and $1.01, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 3.2%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 13 cents and 29 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.