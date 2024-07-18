Mercedes To Install EV Chargers At 100 Starbucks Stores

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. announced its strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, affiliated to German automobile major Mercedes-Benz Group AG, to electrify more than 100 Starbucks stores across the United States.

Under the latest deal, Mercedes' high-power electric vehicle or EV chargers will be installed at locations on a 1,400-mile route along Interstate 5 from Washington to California, a critical west coast travel corridor, during the first phase of the program. Chargers will be placed in core urban areas and charging deserts.

Starbucks locations on the I-5 route will feature the Alpitronic Hypercharger 400, which are equipped with NACS cables and have the capability to support vehicles with a wide voltage range.

The company plans to eventually identify more locations, including markets on the East Coast.

The latest deal, as part of Starbucks environmental promise to give more than it takes, would expand its EV charging network. In the U.S., Starbucks offers charging at more than 1,000 licensed and company-operated stores that have nearby access to nearby EV charging.

Andrew Cornelia, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging, said, "The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers. We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks."

