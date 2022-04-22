Mercedes' (DDAIF) EQS SUV to Come to U.S. Market by 2022 End

Mercedes-Benz Group AG DDAIF recently unveiled its latest electric SUV, the Mercedes-Benz EQS. The addition is the flagship electric vehicle (EV) in the company’s global portfolio. The EQS electric SUV will roll out in the U.S. market by this year-end. The company has shared many interior images that customers can expect in the new SUV.



The EQS electric SUV is based on Mercedes-Benz’s dedicated EV architecture platform that also forms the basis of the EQS and the EQE sedans.



The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is familiar to Mercedes-EQ and the EQS luxury sedan and is equipped with modern features. The EQS electric SUV boasts LED taillights, and on the inside, it gets Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX Hyper-screen with three large displays.



It also has an instrument cluster, a central infotainment unit and a front passenger display and can accommodate seven passengers. Moreover, there are three versions of the powertrain – the EQS 450+, EQS 450 4Matic and EQS 580 4Matic. The base EQS 450+ is supposed to offer a range of 536 km-660 km per charge.



The EQS 450 4Matic offers 355 hp of power along with 800 Nm of torque and a supposed driving range of 507 km-613 km on a full charge. The EQS 580 4Matic version develops 536 hp of power and a stunning 858 Nm of peak torque and offers a range of 507 km to 613 km on the WLTP cycle.



In its forthcoming plans of bolstering EV capacity, the company said that the next S Class of Mercedes vehicles and beyond will be all electric. Another version of the EQS SUV, the Maybach, is also expected to hit markets shortly. This version has its own design language compared to the Mercedes-Benz EQS, as the hardware and the user interface have their own branding. The ride handling will also be different than the Mercedes version.



Mercedes-Benz Group is indeed on the path of roaring success in the EV space and is inching closer to being a top-notch player.

