Mercedes-Benz's new EQS SUV begins production in U.S.

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE said on Thursday production of its new EQS SUV, its first all-electric SUV built in the United States, has begun at its plant in the south-eastern state of Alabama.

The start of production in Tuscaloosa is part of the German carmaker's plans to produce eight all-electric vehicles at seven sites on three continents this year, it said in a news release.

Batteries for the EQS SUV will be supplied by a factory in nearby Bibb County opened by Mercedes-Benz in March, it added.

"With the new EQS SUV joining our production portfolio of all-electric Mercedes-EQ models, we reached another important milestone in our strategy to go all electric by the end of the decade – wherever market conditions allow," said Joerg Burzer, a management board member focused on production and supply chain.

The EQE SUV is also set to go into production at the Tuscaloosa plant later this year, the carmaker said.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

