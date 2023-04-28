Mercedes-Benz: not expecting to exercise buyback option on Russian shares

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE said it does not currently expect to exercise the buyback option in the sale of its shares in Russian subsidiaries to Avtodom, which it said had a low three-digit million euro effect on Mercedes-Benz Mobility's balance sheet.

"We do not currently expect that option to be exercised," Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on a press call in reference to the buyback option, adding that the company did not want to comment further on hypotheticals given the political context.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.