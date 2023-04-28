News & Insights

Mercedes-Benz: not expecting to exercise buyback option on Russian shares

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

April 28, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE said it does not currently expect to exercise the buyback option in the sale of its shares in Russian subsidiaries to Avtodom, which it said had a low three-digit million euro effect on Mercedes-Benz Mobility's balance sheet.

"We do not currently expect that option to be exercised," Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm said on a press call in reference to the buyback option, adding that the company did not want to comment further on hypotheticals given the political context.

