US Markets
RIVN

Mercedes-Benz Vans to reorganise production network in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

December 12, 2022 — 03:40 am EST

Written by Tristan Chabba for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's MBGn.DE vans division is to reorganise its production in Europe with a new factory planned in Jawor, Poland, the Stuttgart-based firm said on Monday.

The luxury carmaker is to build a new plant for the production of vans in Poland, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Polish government, it added.

The plant will be exclusively for the upcoming generation of Mercedes' all-electric vans based on its VAN.EA platform, it said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.