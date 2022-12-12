Mercedes-Benz Vans to reorganise production network in Europe

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's MBGn.DE vans division is to reorganise its production in Europe with a new factory planned in Jawor, Poland, the Stuttgart-based firm said on Monday.

The luxury carmaker is to build a new plant for the production of vans in Poland, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Polish government, it added.

The plant will be exclusively for the upcoming generation of Mercedes' all-electric vans based on its VAN.EA platform, it said.

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

