US Markets

Mercedes-Benz to start assembly of electric bus in Brazil as demand grows

Contributor
Alberto Alerigi Jr. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

German automaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG is set to start the assembly of its first electric bus in Brazil between November and December, an executive said on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, July 13 (Reuters) - German automaker Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGn.DE is set to start the assembly of its first electric bus in Brazil between November and December, an executive said on Wednesday.

The company sees demand for electric buses in Latin America's largest economy reaching 3,000 vehicles by 2024, Bus Sales & Marketing Director Walter Barbosa said.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular