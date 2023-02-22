US Markets
Mercedes-Benz to partner with Google on branded navigation

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 22, 2023 — 01:30 pm EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE has partnered with Google GOOGL.O to develop branded navigation for its new MB.OS operating system, the luxury carmaker said on Wednesday.

The system will equip Mercedes-Benz cars with Google traffic information and automatic rerouting, and enable drivers to watch YouTube on the cars' entertainment system when the car is parked or in Level 3 autonomous driving mode.

The MB.OS operating system is due to launch in the middle of the decade in vehicles on the modular architecture - or MMA - platform, which will underpin its future compact cars, and be rolled out across the product line from then on.

Google and Mercedes-Benz also agreed to explore further collaboration with Google Cloud data and artificial intelligence capabilities, the statement said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Rachel More)

