Mercedes-Benz to increase energy independence with new solar, wind investments

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE is working to increase its energy independence this decade, making a three-digit million euro figure investment in solar energy and applying for licenses to build new wind parks in Germany, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"If you had asked me three or four years ago, I would have said energy suppliers take care of energy. We build cars, they make energy. Now we are also thinking about partial energy independence," CEO Ola Kaellenius said, speaking on an online panel.

The luxury carmaker would soon be making an application to build wind farms in northern Germany either alone or with partners, Kaellenius said, adding that being able to meet even a quarter of its own energy needs would free up energy for others.

