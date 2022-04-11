Mercedes-Benz to halve CO2 emissions by 2030

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Mercedes-Benz aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039.

Adds detail from press call

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039.

The company will also work towards covering 70% of the energy it needs for production with renewable energy by 2030, up from 45-50% at present, it said.

Around 15% of this energy should come from solar and wind plants on or linked to Mercedes-Benz' own sites, production chief Joerg Burzer said in a presentation.

The rest will be sourced through so-called Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), where power producers are paid to generate a certain amount of energy over a number of years at a set price.

The carmaker is in advanced discussions to purchase additional wind energy through PPAs worth a billion euros ($1.09 billion) by 2025, Burzer added.

For now, Mercedes-Benz still relies on gas as a back-up supply source. "We obviously still need the gas," Burzer said. "We are working on minimising that."

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters