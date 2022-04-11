Mercedes-Benz to halve CO2 emissions by 2030

Adds detail from press call

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039.

The company will also work towards covering 70% of the energy it needs for production with renewable energy by 2030, up from 45-50% at present, it said.

Around 15% of this energy should come from solar and wind plants on or linked to Mercedes-Benz' own sites, production chief Joerg Burzer said in a presentation.

The rest will be sourced through so-called Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), where power producers are paid to generate a certain amount of energy over a number of years at a set price.

The carmaker is in advanced discussions to purchase additional wind energy through PPAs worth a billion euros ($1.09 billion) by 2025, Burzer added.

For now, Mercedes-Benz still relies on gas as a back-up supply source. "We obviously still need the gas," Burzer said. "We are working on minimising that."

