Mercedes-Benz to halve CO2 emissions by 2030

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE aims to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030, the carmaker said on Monday, providing a half-way goal to its existing target of becoming CO2 neutral by 2039.

The company will also work towards covering 70% of the energy it needs for production with renewable energy by 2030, it said, without specifying what proportion of the energy it uses for production at present comes from renewable sources.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel)

