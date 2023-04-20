Mercedes-Benz reports Q1 adjusted return on sales of 14.8%

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz on Thursday posted first-quarter group adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, above market expectations, boosted by higher prices and strong demand.
"Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered an adjusted return on sales of 14.8%, due to healthy net pricing, higher sales and a good product mix," the carmaker said in a statement.
Analysts expected an average adjusted return on sales of 13.4%.
First-quarter group earnings before interest and taxes rose to 5.5 billion euros and adjusted return and industrial free cash flow was at 2.2 billion euros.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Leslie Adler)
((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.