Mercedes Benz recalls more than 100,000 C-class models - Handelsblatt
Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 100,000 C-class models due to the possibility that moisture could enter the signal acquisition module (SAM) if water were to get into the boot, Handelsblatt reported citing a company spokesperson. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel) ((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;)) nS8N2ZR052
BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 100,000 C-class models due to the possibility that moisture could enter the signal acquisition module (SAM) if water were to get into the boot, Handelsblatt reported citing a company spokesperson.
(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel)
((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.