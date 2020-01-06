Mercedes-Benz Recalls 745,000 Cars For Detaching Sunroofs

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC., a division of German automaker Daimler AG, is recalling around 745,000 vehicles sold between 2001 and 2011 for faulty sunroofs. The recall is expected to begin on February 14.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced that the bonding between the glass panel and the sliding roof frame may deteriorate, causing the glass panel to detach from the vehicle. The detached glass panel can separate from the vehicle, and become a road hazard increasing the risk of a crash.

The recalled vehicles include C-Class, CLK-Class, CLS-Class, and E-Class. The company hasn't reported any damage or injuries caused by the faulty sunroofs.

Mercedes-Benz will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the glass panel bonding, and if necessary will replace the sliding roof, free of charge.

Bloomberg reported that Mercedes-Benz last month agreed to pay about $20 million in penalties for violations on how it operated its vehicle recall program. The U.S. unit was required to $13 million immediately, while the remainder is deferred in case for additional violations, if any.

