Mercedes-Benz recalls 292,000 U.S. vehicles over braking issue

David Shepardson Reuters
Mercedes-Benz's U.S. unit said on Thursday it is recalling 292,000 ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years over braking issues.

U.S. regulators said they should not be driven further until inspected at a dealership.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the German automaker was issuing a voluntary "Do Not Drive" recall because of potentially corroded brake boosters that could severely affect braking capability, increasing the risk of a crash.

The agency said owners are advised not to drive their vehicles until visiting a dealership for inspections.

