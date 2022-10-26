Mercedes-Benz raises outlook for cars division to 13-15%

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE raised its forecast for adjusted return on sales for the full year to 13-15% for its cars division from 12-14% as third quarter earnings rose to 5.2 billion euros ($5.18 billion), the company said on Wednesday.

Group revenue in the third quarter was up by a fifth to 37.7 billion euros, with adjusted returns of 14.5% for the cars division and 12.7% at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes-Benz Vans now expects returns of 9-11% from 8-10% previously after seeing sales rise to 104,000 vehicles in the third quarter from 88,000 last year, with electric van sales up by a third this year so far.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.