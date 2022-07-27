Mercedes-Benz raises outlook amid higher earnings

Mercedes-Benz expects significantly higher revenues and slightly higher earnings in 2022 than last year, it said on Wednesday, raising its outlook as it reported an 8% rise in adjusted earnings in the second quarter to 4.9 billion euros ($4.97 billion).

The luxury carmaker saw an adjusted return on sales of 14.2% in the Mercedes-Benz Cars division, up from 12.8% in the same quarter last year, while returns in Vans fell slightly to 10.1% from 11.4% last year.

Looking forward, it raised its expected adjusted earnings margin for its Cars division in the second half to 12-14% from 11.5-13% previously. The first half saw a 15% margin but higher material costs, research costs and effects from the used car market could weigh on the second half, the statement said.

