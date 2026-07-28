Mercedes-Benz Q2 Net Profit Rises; Projects FY Revenue Slightly Below Previous Year's Level

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz Group (MBG.DE, MBG.MI) reported that its share of the net profit attributable to shareholders for the second quarter was 1.065 billion euros compared to 915 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.14 euros compared to 0.95 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 2.30 billion euros, up 16% from a year ago. Revenue was 32.06 billion euros compared to 33.15 billion euros, last year.

In the second quarter of 2026, Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 417,765 vehicles, 8% below previous year. In China, Mercedes-Benz Cars unit sales decreased across all product categories. In the second quarter of 2026, the Mercedes-Benz Cars segment reported an adjusted EBIT significantly below the prior-year level.

For the fiscal year, the expected revenue of the Group has been adjusted to slightly below the previous year's level in the light of the expected development of unit sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars. Previously, revenue was projected at the prior-year level. Mercedes-Benz Cars' unit sales are now expected to be slightly below the previous year's level. Earlier, Mercedes-Benz Cars' unit sales were anticipated at the prior-year level. The forecast for the share of electrified vehicles, has been increased to 23-25%.

At previous close, Mercedes-Benz shares were trading on the Xetra Exchange price at 45.32 euros, up 1.21%.

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