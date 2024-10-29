Mercedes-Benz price target lowered to EUR 70 from EUR 75 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) to EUR 70 from EUR 75 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
