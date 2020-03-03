Mercedes-Benz Presents Updated E-Class; Adds Three Plug-in Hybrid Models

(RTTNews) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) announced, in the summer of 2020, the upgraded E-Class will be launched, initially as Sedan, Estate and All-Terrain models. The E-Class comes with new, electrified four-cylinder engines: a gasoline engine and, for the first time, a diesel with a 48-volt electrical system and integrated starter generator. The new E-Class will have at total of seven variants, including the plug-in hybrid versions of the Sedan and Estate as well as the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+.

"we are rolling out 48-volt technology in all model series, currently in the new E-Class. By the end of 2020, we want to double our sales of mild hybrids and quadruple the share of xEVs," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

Also, Mercedes-Benz is adding three new compact models to its plug-in family. The vehicles have an electric range of more than 70 kilometres. With the quick-charging function, these models can be charged from 10 to 80% in 25 minutes.

"By the end of the year, we will more than double the number of plug-in hybrids and electric models - to five all-electric vehicles and more than 20 plug-in hybrids from the A- to S-Class," said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.