MBGAF

Mercedes-Benz Plans To Buy Back Up To EUR 4 Bln Of Shares

February 16, 2023 — 09:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG said that it plans to buy back up to 4 billion euros of its shares over two years from March 2023.

The share buyback program will be based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on July 8, 2020, authorizing the Board of Management to repurchase up to a maximum of ten percent of the share capital until July 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz Group said it has agreed with its shareholders Beijing Automotive Group Co Ltd and Geely Group that they will each keep their shareholdings in Mercedes-Benz Group AG below ten percent by divesting their shares on a pro-rata basis concurrently with the share buyback.

