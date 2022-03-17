Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D centre in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany's Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGn.DE said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in the Chinese city of Shanghai, which will focus on mobility technology such as connectivity and automated driving.

The centre is its second R&D facility in China, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.