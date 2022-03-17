Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D centre in Shanghai

Contributors
Norihiko Shirouzu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Germany's Mercedes-Benz Group AG said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in the Chinese city of Shanghai, which will focus on mobility technology such as connectivity and automated driving.

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany's Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGn.DE said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in the Chinese city of Shanghai, which will focus on mobility technology such as connectivity and automated driving.

The centre is its second R&D facility in China, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters