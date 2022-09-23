Mercedes-Benz not planning any acquisitions, CEO says

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Mercedes-Benz is not currently looking at acquisitions as a means to carry out its strategy of repositioning the carmaker as a luxury firm, chief executive Ola Kaellenius said on Friday.

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE is not currently looking at acquisitions as a means to carry out its strategy of repositioning the carmaker as a luxury firm, chief executive Ola Kaellenius said on Friday.

"There are no acquisitions on the cards," Kaellenius said in response to a question over whether Mercedes-Benz Vans' newly announced partnership with electric van maker Rivian could be a first step to a takeover.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters