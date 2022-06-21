Mercedes-Benz Names Paul Gao Chief Strategy Officer

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF.PK) appointed Paul Gao to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer, effective July 1, 2022. He was was most recently a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company in Hong Kong.

"Paul is a proven strategist with exceptional analytical skills. He has close to 30 years of auto industry experience and essential know-how about China and other Asian growth markets," said Ola Källenius, Chief Executive of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The Group noted that a central part of Paul Gao's role will be to incorporate the specific requirements and insights of key Asian markets into strategic business decisions at Mercedes-Benz.

