Mercedes-Benz Group To Report FY21 Results Above Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz Group AG, previously Daimler AG, Friday said it reported strong preliminary financial results for the year 2021 and exceeded own expectations.

Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment now expects full-year adjusted EBIT of around 14.0 billion euros and an adjusted return on sales of 12.7 percent in the full year, exceeding the guidance range of 10 to 12 percent.

In the fourth quarter, Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans' adjusted return on sales was 15 percent, despite the ongoing semiconductor shortages, driven by solid net pricing, good product mix and favourable used car performance.

Mercedes-Benz Mobility's adjusted EBIT is in the magnitude of 3.4 billion euros and an adjusted Return on Equity or RoE of approximately 22 percent, compared to guidance of 20 to 22 percent.

Industrial Free Cash Flow in the new group structure, including segment Daimler Trucks & Buses until December 09, is now expected at prior year level, around 8.5 billion euros, while guidance was slightly below previous year.

The company previously said it expects to have considerable positive effects on Group EBIT in the fourth quarter from deconsolidation due to the spin-off of the Daimler commercial vehicle business.

This effect on Group EBIT is now expected to be around 9 billion euros to 10 billion euros.

The Annual Report 2021 will be disclosed on March 11.

In Germany, Mercedes shares were trading at 71.34 euros, up 2.28 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.