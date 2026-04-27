Mercedes-Benz Group (SWX:MBG) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 68.51

The average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group (SWX:MBG) has been revised to CHF 68,51 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of CHF 61,80 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 45,15 to a high of CHF 87,88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.81% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 47,64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group. This is an decrease of 347 owner(s) or 97.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBG is 0.03%, an increase of 93.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.92% to 63K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares , representing a decrease of 23.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 47.52% over the last quarter.

Reik & Co. holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old National Bancorp holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 65.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBG by 34.52% over the last quarter.

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