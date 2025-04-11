Is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGYY). MBGYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.28, which compares to its industry's average of 7.66. Over the past year, MBGYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.11 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 5.87.

Investors should also recognize that MBGYY has a P/B ratio of 0.54. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.78. Within the past 52 weeks, MBGYY's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.67.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. MBGYY has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.37.

Finally, our model also underscores that MBGYY has a P/CF ratio of 2.96. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 3.47. Within the past 12 months, MBGYY's P/CF has been as high as 3.98 and as low as 2.70, with a median of 3.22.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Mercedes-Benz Group AG is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, MBGYY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

