Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (MBGYY) Price Target Decreased by 17.97% to 14.72

The average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MBGYY) has been revised to $14.72 / share. This is a decrease of 17.97% from the prior estimate of $17.94 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$4.36 to a high of $40.77 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.96% from the latest reported closing price of $17.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 20.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBGYY is 0.45%, an increase of 8.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.05% to 804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 155K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares , representing a decrease of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 9.27% over the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 6.17% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BBTIX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed International Equity Fund holds 67K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.