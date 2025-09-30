Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (MBGYY) Price Target Decreased by 11.34% to 20.93

The average one-year price target for Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MBGYY) has been revised to $20.93 / share. This is a decrease of 11.34% from the prior estimate of $23.61 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$0.08 to a high of $52.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from the latest reported closing price of $17.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MBGYY is 0.41%, an increase of 18.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 1,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CMIEX - Multi-Manager International Equity Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 96.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 3,535.59% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 9.97% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares , representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 0.51% over the last quarter.

USLUX - Holmes Macro Trends Fund holds 141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBGYY by 6.17% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.