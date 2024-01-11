News & Insights

Markets
MBGAF

Mercedes-Benz FY23 Sales Up 1.5%

January 11, 2024 — 11:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz Group Thurdsay said it sold 2.49 million vehicles in 2023, up 1.5%, despite supply-chain constraints.

"Sales in 2023 show that Top-End Vehicles including Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class and Mercedes-AMG delivered their best-ever performance. Electric vehicle sales continue to rise and particularly the new E-Class is being well received. Mercedes-Benz Vans also had their most successful sales so far. This year we will maintain our product momentum especially thanks to the electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé and our new eSprinter." Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Mercedes-Benz Cars sold 2.04 million units in 2023 as demand for superior products resulted in a rise of Mercedes-Maybach, up 19%; G-Class, up 11%, and Mercedes-AMG, up 4%.

An additional 60,000 V-class and EQV models were sold in 2023.

In fourth-quarter sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars reached 514,000 units, despite constrained product availability and included a 17% rise in Top-End Vehicles quarter-on-quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBGAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.