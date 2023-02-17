Mercedes-Benz full-year earnings up 28% to 20.5 billion euros

February 17, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

STUTTGART, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE Group earnings rose by over a quarter in 2022 to 20.5 billion euros ($21.80 billion) on a rise in revenue of 12%, the premium carmaker said on Friday, beating analysts' estimates.

Mercedes-Benz Cars adjusted return on sales was 14.6%, in line with the company's own forecast of 13-15%.

The company, which committed on Thursday to buy back up to 4 billion euros in shares by 2025, reported an adjusted free cash flow in its industrial business of 9.29 billion euros, down 8% from last year.

($1 = 0.9402 euros)

