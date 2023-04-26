News & Insights

Mercedes-Benz exits Russian market via sale of shares in Russian subsidiaries

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

April 26, 2023 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Alexander Marrow for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE has sold the shares in its Russian subsidiaries to local investor Avtodom, thereby completing its withdrawal from the Russian market, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"The necessary official approvals have been granted and the contractual agreements have been implemented; the closing of the transaction was completed in April 2023," the spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters query as to the status of the deal.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Alexander Marrow; Editing by Rachel More)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.