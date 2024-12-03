News & Insights

Mercedes-Benz downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

December 03, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS downgraded Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of EUR 55, down from EUR 72. The firm expects the company to pull costs, capacity, capex levers to reverse the negative margin trend, but says a 6%-8% cars margin “might be as good as it gets” in 2025 and 2026.

