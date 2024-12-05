Mercedes-Benz downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Mercedes-Benz (MBGYY) to Hold from Buy with a price target of EUR 60, down from EUR 73, as part of a broader research note on European auto names. Peak capital spending at BMW this year could warrant a premium to a Mercedes-Benz, which is facing re-positioning and re-investment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Cash returns have been a highlight of MBG’s investment case, but re-positioning is set to bring its free cash flow more in line with BMW, the firm added.
