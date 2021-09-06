Mercedes-Benz Deploys HERE Tech's HD Live Map For DRIVE PILOT System

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz deploys HERE Technologies' HD Live Map for DRIVE PILOT system, HERE Technologies said in a statement.

HERE provides an HD map for commercial production vehicles with Level 3 automated driving capabilities.

DRIVE PILOT is the first commercially available SAE or Society of Automotive Engineers Level 3 automated driving system designed to operate a vehicle under certain conditions in Germany.

The HERE HD Live Map allows an automated vehicle to effectively "see around corners" by delivering the vehicle system, in advance, with precise information about the road network. Beginning with the new S-class, Mercedes-Benz plans to commercially introduce its DRIVE PILOT later this year.

Mercedes-Benz plans to make DRIVE PILOT first available in its new S-Class in the fourth quarter of this year. Initially, it will be able to drive in conditionally automated mode at legally permitted speeds of up to 60 km/h in heavy traffic or congested situations on suitable sections of motorways in Germany.

