Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s DDAIF U.S. subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz USA, recently came out with first-quarter 2022 sales report. It recorded sales of 62,251 vehicle models. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz vans garnered sales of 13,688 units, taking the total units sold from Mercedes-Benz USA to 75,939 vehicles in the quarter, a decline of 15.5% year over year.



The company’s wide range of SUVs accounted for 75% of its total sales volume during the first quarter. Mercedes-Benz volumes for the GLC, GLE and GLS model lines were 16,910 units, 15,990 units and 6,203 units, respectively.



The sales for Mercedes-AMG high-performance models came at 6,985 units, plunging 40.2% year over year.



Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned models reported sales of 32,932 vehicles during the first quarter, down 5.9% year over year.



Although Mercedes-Benz stands tall amid a tightened auto industry, its sales have been adversely impacted by the raging chip crisis and the Ukraine conflict.



Yet, its dedicated efforts toward electrification and its newest additions to the electronic vehicle (EV) lineup bode well for the company and promise a great momentum ahead. Mercedes-Benz plans to set up production facilities by the second half of the decade to make EVs exclusively. The company has several new EV models, the latest being Mercedes-AMG EQE, an electric luxury sedan. The initial production of EQE is scheduled to start at a facility in Bremen, Germany, followed by Beijing and Tuscaloosa, AL



Shares of DDAIF have lost 23.7% over the past year compared with its industry’s 9.6% decline.



DDAIF currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



