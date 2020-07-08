Markets

Mercedes-Benz Canada Q2 Vehicle Sales Down 41.3%

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz Canada reported that its second-quarter sales were 6,868 passenger vehicles and vans, down 41.3% from last year.

Of the total sales, 5,845 represented passenger cars and luxury light trucks, down 43.4% from the previous year.

Mercedes-Benz Vans retailed 1,023 units in Q2 2020, down 26.4% from the prior year.

