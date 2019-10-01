Mercedes-Benz, BMW Sept US Sales Up, But Nissan, Volkswagen, Audi And Honda Down

(RTTNews) - Mercedes-Benz USA reported that sales for the month of September 2019 were 27,433 Mercedes-Benz models, a 4.8% increase from last year. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans reported September sales of 4,569, bringing the company to a grand total of 32,002 vehicles for the month, an increase of 4.5%.

Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned models recorded sales of 10,191 vehicles in September, a decrease of 0.8% versus last year.

Separately, BMW of North America reported that its total Vehicles sales for September 2019 were 30,972 units, up 5.5% from 29,369 units in the previous year.

BMW brand sales totaled 27,467 vehicles in September 2019, an increase of 6.0 percent over the 25,908 vehicles sold in September 2018.

BMW brand sales in September were once again driven primarily by the BMW X3 and BMW X5 Sports Activity Vehicles, as well as the all-new seventh generation BMW 3 Series sedan.

MINI USA reported 3,505 vehicles sold, an increase of 1.3 percent from the 3,461 in the same month a year ago.

In a separate press release, Nissan Group reported total U.S. sales for September 2019 of 101,244 units, a decrease of 17.6 percent from the prior year. Murano sales were 8,460 units, up 3 percent to achieve a September record.

Volkswagen of America, Inc. reported that its total sales were 26,947 vehicles in September 2019, a decrease of 12 percent from last year.

Total car sales for the month declined 30 percent to 12,836 vehicles from the prior year. But, total SUV sales rose 15 percent to 14,111 vehicles from last year.

Audi of America, a unit of AUDI AG (AUDVF.PK), reported that its sales for the month of September 2019 decreased by 17 percent to 16,130 vehicles, from last year. But, total CPO sales increased 14% to 4,124 vehicles from the prior year.

Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month decreased 14.1 percent to 113,925 units from 132,668 units last year.

American Honda's total car sales for the month also declined 14.8 percent to 47,459 units from the prior year. Total Truck sales also decreased 12.7 percent year-over-year to 55,368 units.

