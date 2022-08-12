Mercedes Benz becomes first partner of CATL's new Hungary battery plant

Contributors
Maria Sheahan Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Mercedes-Benz is the first carmaker to receive cells from a new 7.34 billion euro ($7.56 billion) battery factory China's CATL plans to build in Hungary, it said on Friday, adding this marked the highest initial order volume for the site.

Recasts

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benzis the first carmaker to receive cells from a new 7.34 billion euro ($7.56 billion) battery factoryChina's CATL 300750.SZ plans to build in Hungary, it said on Friday, adding this marked the highest initial order volume for the site.

Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE said the agreement marked the next milestone towards its goal of reaching battery production capacity of more than 200 gigawatt hours (GWh) at eight global production sites by the end of the decade.

The plant, announced by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) earlier on Friday, would provide battery cells for the next generation Mercedes-Benz models.

"With CATL we have a technology-leader as our partner to provide us – as the first and biggest customer of the new plant's initial capacity – with top-notch CO2 neutral battery cells for our next generation EVs in Europe," Mercedes-Benz management board member Markus Schaefer said.

($1 = 0.9706 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Rachel More)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters