News & Insights

US Markets

Mercedes applies for tax relief for projects at two U.S. plants

Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

September 25, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Ilona Wissenbach for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - German carmaker Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE has applied for tax breaks for potential projects at two of its U.S. plants under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a company spokesperson said on Monday.

"We have decided to participate in the application process for production-related tax relief" under the IRA for the plants in Alabama and South Carolina, according to the spokesperson.

German daily Handelsblatt, citing several sources, reported that Mercedes is looking to expand its Alabama plant to produce the all-electric GLC from 2026 and wants to build fully electric delivery vans and medium-sized luxury transporters on the new VAN.EA electric platform at its plant in South Carolina.

A final decision is expected later this year or early next year, Handelsblatt reported. Mercedes did not want to comment on the production plan for the electric GLS.

The IRA is the US government's key incentive and investment programme to transition the economy to climate-friendly production, including by encouraging carmakers to manufacture electric vehicles in the United States.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.