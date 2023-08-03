Mercari (4385) Price Target Increased by 7.35% to 3,609.34

The average one-year price target for Mercari (4385) has been revised to 3,609.34 / share. This is an increase of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 3,362.18 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.21% from the latest reported closing price of 3,617.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercari. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4385 is 0.22%, a decrease of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 91.68% to 7,528K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,486K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 88.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4385 by 612.38% over the last quarter.

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,314K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,000K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 874K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 565K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4385 by 22.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.