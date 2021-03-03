MercardoLibre Earnings Reveals Fast Growth -- Now What?

In this video, I will be talking about MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) Q4 earnings report. Mercadolibre has shown it can grow fast in Latin America, but the stock price has been a bit volatile after earnings.



MercardoLibre is an e-commerce giant in Latin America. The two primary revenue segments are its e-commerce revenue, which consists of its market platform and logistics revenue, and its fintech revenue.



Here are my 3 favorite things about its recent earnings report:

MercardoLibre sees strong year-over-year growth in the three main countries it does business in: Brazil 68%, Argentina 144%, and Mexico 141 % year-over-year growth. GMV (gross market value), one of my favorite metrics for an e-commerce business, has seen growth sequentially and year-over-year. TPV (total payment value), one of my favorite metrics for a fintech business, has seen growth sequentially and year-over-year.

