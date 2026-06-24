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Mercantile Partners American Express To Launch Purpose-built Credit Card For Legal Professionals

June 24, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Financial services platform Mercantile, a division of Onboard Partners, announced Wednesday a new collaboration with the American Bar Association (ABA) to expand access to purpose-built credit solutions for legal professionals nationwide.

The new ABA American Express Business Card will be issued by Celtic Bank and run on the American Express Co. (AXP) Network. This will provide ABA Members access to Amex Network benefits, offerings, and protections.

The card offering is designed to better support solo practitioners and small law firms. Through Mercantile's platform, the ABA will offer a new member-focused business credit card designed specifically for the realities of running a modern legal practice, combining competitive rewards with tools that help firms build stronger financial footing.

The ABA selected Mercantile following an evaluation process focused on member alignment, operational rigor, and long-term scalability, choosing a platform designed to support small business members.

This collaboration also joins a growing roster of association partnerships Mercantile has built over the past five years and marks the continued expansion of the Mercantile American Express card program across professional verticals.

The Mercantile & ABA cobrand program is built on the American Express Agile Partner Platform (APP), which enables fintechs and program managers to create and introduce customized payment products quickly, securely, and seamlessly in partnership with American Express.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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