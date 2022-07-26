Mercantile Bank's (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.32 on the 14th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.8% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Mercantile Bank's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Mercantile Bank has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Mercantile Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 38%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:MBWM Historic Dividend July 26th 2022

Mercantile Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.36 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Mercantile Bank has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Mercantile Bank's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Mercantile Bank Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 5 analysts we track are forecasting for Mercantile Bank for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

